By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 17 Islamic State sympathizers
using social media to spread propaganda and recruit fighters are
now drawing an increasing amount of return fire from activists
who have been knocking some sites offline and infiltrating
others.
The loose hacking collective Anonymous is the latest to draw
attention to such campaigns, with members claiming credit this
week for having thousands of pro-IS Twitter accounts
disabled.
But others claim to have been doing more for longer. One
group that feeds information to the U.S. government says it has
suppressed tens of thousands of Twitter accounts since January,
and its members have posed as would-be recruits to gain
information on so-called Dark Web operations supporting the
Islamic State.
"We're playing more of an intelligence role," said the
executive director of Ghost Security Group, who declined to be
named, citing security concerns. The group is a volunteer
organization that has been sending data to the FBI and other
agencies via a Congressional terrorism adviser, Michael S. Smith
II.
Smith said the group's infiltration efforts had given some
actionable information to the government, and that coordinated
complaints to Twitter had helped push Islamic State supporters
elsewhere.
U.S. agencies "appreciate the outside support. I have
constant feedback to that," Smith said. Retired Gen. David
Petraeus recently told Foreign Policy he had reviewed Smith's
data and saw how it "would be of considerable value to those
engaged in counter-terrorism initiatives."
The FBI declined to comment.
Smith, chief operating officer of defense contractor Kronos
Advisory, said Ghost Security Group contacted him in June and
provided screenshots of internal communications about an
impending attack in Tunisia, which he said he passed along and
which helped break up a militant cell in time.
The Paris attacks on Friday have brought an increase in
online activity against the jihadists, but freelance efforts to
counter the group online remain fraught with hazards.
Civilian hacking and denial-of-service attacks, which
overwhelm a website or other outlet with meaningless traffic,
are illegal no matter what the target. The most sophisticated
and potentially helpful efforts - including impersonating a
recruit - run the greatest risk of complicating official efforts
by the U.S. or allied governments.
Retired U.S. Gen. Mike Hayden, former head of the National
Security Agency and the Central Intelligence Agency, when asked
whether such agencies appreciate the activities of organizations
such as Ghost Security Group, said: "Officially, no. But U.S.
law and policy are so constraining, I am sure the folks
currently in government take secret pleasure in it, as I do."
The easiest thing for volunteers to do is complain to
Twitter, Google 's YouTube and Facebook Inc
about accounts supporting terrorism. All three have gotten more
responsive in the past year, activists said, although all
declined to discuss details on the record.
Facebook this year banned any praise of "terrorist" groups
on its site. YouTube now acts to take down violent videos within
hours, Ghost Security Group said.
At Twitter, Ghost Security Group and an affiliate now
circulate lists of problem accounts. Ordinary users who see
those lists can then complain about those accounts, getting them
suspended more quickly than if the groups were acting alone.
"More accounts are being taken down," said J.M. Berger, a
Brookings Institution expert on Islamic State. "I do think the
majority of the reporting is being done by groups like Anonymous
and Ghost Security. But there are other initiatives, including
the Counter Extremism Project and the Sawab Center, which are
contributing to reporting efforts."
Berger said the efforts were helping to keep the Islamic
State's Twitter audience "about flat, which I think is
positive."
The pressure on Twitter is one reason that Islamic State has
moved a lot of its broadcast communication to Telegram, which
opened a "channels" service that lets a participant reach
thousands of viewers, Berger and other security experts said.
The Ghost Security Group leader, who uses the moniker
DigitaShadow, said that his group was still gathering
information on Telegram.
In other cases, he said websites were taken down after his
group's researchers notified the hosting provider. In a few
cases, the group arranged denial-of-service attacks.
But he said the guidance coming back to him through Smith
was generally away from such brute-force methods.
"We've backed down from denial-of-service and moved toward
intelligence collection," he said.
