Nov 14 In coordination with the Federal Bureau
of Investigation and other agencies, U.S. Justice Department
attorneys are working with French authorities to obtain further
information that may be relevant to the Paris attacks, a Justice
Department official said on Saturday.
Department officials have also been in touch with the French
Ministries of Interior and Justice to offer our fullest
cooperation, the official said.
"We also understand that several U.S. citizens were injured
and at least one was killed in the attack. We are taking all
appropriate steps in this regard, and our Office of Justice for
Victims of Overseas Terrorism is supporting the U.S.
government's assistance to the victims and their families
through the State Department and FBI," the official said in a
statement from the department.
On Friday night, several sites around Paris were targeted in
a coordinated assault by gunmen and bombers in what the Paris
public prosecutor said killed at least 129 people and wounded
more than 350, of whom nearly 100 remain in critical condition.
Islamic State on Saturday claimed responsibility for the
attacks.
