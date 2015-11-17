(Corrects paragraph 5 to insert dropped word delay)
By Brett Wolf
WASHINGTON Nov 17 U.S. authorities scrambling
to respond to the attacks in Paris delayed scheduled computer
maintenance so they could check a key database used by financial
institutions to report suspicious transactions that could be
linked to terrorism.
The data this year has produced a rising number of alerts to
potential Islamic State-related financial transactions, an
official said on Monday.
The U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement
Network (FinCEN), which maintains the database that houses the
millions of reports that financial institutions make under
anti-money laundering law and regulation, circulated an email on
Friday evening announcing that computer maintenance was being
postponed due to the Paris attacks.
The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for
the coordinated attacks, which killed at least 129 people on
Friday.
The purpose of the maintenance delay was to allow law
enforcement officials to "do some work after the attacks," Sarah
Green, head of anti-money laundering policy at the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority, said on Monday.
Green was speaking to anti-money laundering compliance
officers at an event held by the American Bankers Association.
FinCEN Director Jennifer Shasky Calvery, speaking with
Thomson Reuters on the sidelines of the conference, declined to
say whether law enforcement officials had uncovered any
transactions linked to suspects identified in the Paris attacks.
However, she said the Bank Secrecy Act database has been
useful in understanding Islamic State and "foreign terrorist
fighters." She said queries of the data are producing roughly
1,000 alerts each month on possible activity linked to Islamic
State, up from 800 in April.
"I can tell you that the information being filed by our
financial institutions is very helpful," Shasky Calvery said.
The Group of 20 major nations on Monday called on the global
anti-money laundering body, the Financial Action Task Force
(FATF) to update them on steps countries are taking to eliminate
weaknesses in cutting off terrorism-related financial flows.
(Reporting by Brett Wolf of Thomson Reuters Regulatory
Intelligence; Editing by Randall Mikkelsen and Bill Trott)