(Recasts with banks reviewing transactions)
By Brett Wolf
WASHINGTON Nov 17 U.S. banks are scouring their
transactions for potential ties to suspects in last week's Paris
attacks and government authorities delayed scheduled computer
maintenance so they could check a key suspicious-transaction
reporting database used by financial institutions, officials
said.
Bank transactions reported under U.S. anti-money laundering
laws this year have produced a rising number of alerts to
potential financial transactions involving the Islamic State
militant group, also known as ISIS and ISIL, officials said.
"Some of the best information we have on ISIL facilitation
networks ... has come from you," Gerald Roberts Jr., head of the
Federal Bureau of Investigation's Terrorist Financing Operations
Section, told anti-money laundering compliance officers at an
American Bankers Association conference on Tuesday.
He said banks had begun "scrubbing" their transactions for
links to the Paris suspects and were reporting their findings to
authorities, but he gave no more details.
Islamic State claimed responsibility for Friday's
coordinated attacks in Paris, in which at least 129 people died.
The U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement
Network (FinCEN), which maintains the database of millions of
reports that financial institutions make under anti-money
laundering law and regulation, circulated an email on Friday
evening announcing that computer maintenance was being postponed
due to the Paris attacks.
The purpose of the maintenance delay was to allow law
enforcement officials to "do some work after the attacks," Sarah
Green, head of anti-money laundering policy at the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority, said on Monday at the conference.
Green was referring to the FinCEN email, a communication
confirmed by a FinCEN spokesman.
FinCEN Director Jennifer Shasky Calvery, speaking with
Thomson Reuters on the sidelines of the conference, declined to
say if law enforcement officials had uncovered any transactions
linked to suspects in the Paris attacks.
She said, however, that the Bank Secrecy Act database had
been useful in understanding Islamic State and "foreign
terrorist fighters." She said queries of the data were producing
roughly 1,000 alerts each month on possible activity linked to
Islamic State, up from 800 in April.
"I can tell you the information being filed by our financial
institutions is very helpful," Shasky Calvery said.
(Reporting by Brett Wolf of Thomson Reuters Regulatory
Intelligence; Editing by Randall Mikkelsen, Toni Reinhold)