GANDHINAGAR, India Jan 12 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday he would fly to Paris this week to express solidarity with the victims of last week's Islamic militant attack on satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

"No single act of terror, no two people with AK-47s, no hostage taking at a grocery store, is ever going to prevent those who are committed to the march of freedom," said Kerry, adding he would travel on Thursday. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Malini Menon)