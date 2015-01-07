(Adds additional information and quotes)
WASHINGTON Jan 7 U.S. President Barack Obama on
Wednesday condemned the deadly shooting at a magazine office in
Paris on Wednesday, calling it a terrorist attack against its
ally, France.
Obama offered U.S. assistance after the attack that killed
at least 12 people at the offices of the satirical magazine
Charlie Hebdo, including two police officers. The gunmen have
not been apprehended.
"We are in touch with French officials and I have directed
my administration to provide any assistance needed to help bring
these terrorists to justice," Obama said in a statement.
"France is America's oldest ally, and has stood shoulder to
shoulder with the United States in the fight against terrorists
who threaten our shared security and the world," Obama said.
"Time and again, the French people have stood up for the
universal values that generations of our people have defended.
France, and the great city of Paris where this outrageous attack
took place, offer the world a timeless example that will endure
well beyond the hateful vision of these killers," he said.
The Department of Homeland Security is closely monitoring
the events in Paris and is in contact with security officials
there, a DHS official said on Wednesday. The official said the
department continually evaluates the level of protection at
federal facilities but did not say that has been changed.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill
Trott and Susan Heavey)