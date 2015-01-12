(Adds U.S. diplomats attending marches)
GANDHINAGAR, India Jan 12 U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry is to visit Paris on Friday in solidarity with
victims of last week's militant attacks and he dismissed
criticism over the fact no senior U.S. official joined other
world leaders in a mass remembrance march.
He said he would travel on Thursday and be in Paris for part
of the day on Friday. Seventeen people, among them journalists
and police, were killed in three days of violence last week that
started with a shooting attack on the Charlie Hebdo weekly,
known for its cartoons that mocked Islam and other religions.
"No single act of terror, no two people with AK-47s, no
hostage-taking at a grocery store, is ever going to prevent
those who are committed to the march of freedom," Kerry told
reporters during a visit to India.
The U.S. ambassador to France attended Sunday's march in
Paris, while the top U.S. diplomat for Europe, Assistant
Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, took part in a march in
Washington, U.S. officials said.
"We have offered, from the first moment, our intel, our law
enforcement and all of our efforts, and I really think that, you
know, this is sort of quibbling a little bit," Kerry said in
reply to a question about the lack of a senior Washington envoy
in the group of world leaders who led the march.
The U.S. relationship with France was "not about one day, or
one particular moment", Kerry said.
"It's an ongoing, long-time relationship that is deeply,
deeply based in the shared values and particularly the
commitment that we share to freedom of expression."
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Douglas Busvine;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Mark Heinrich)