SOFIA Jan 15 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday his visit to France was to give a "big hug" to Paris after attacks by Islamist gunmen on the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

Kerry was due to meet French President Francois Hollande in Paris on Friday to offer Washington's support.

"My visit to France is basically to share a big hug with Paris," Kerry told reporters at a news conference with the Bulgarian prime minister in Sofia.

