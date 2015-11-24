(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Yeganeh Torbati and Brett Wolf
WASHINGTON Nov 24 Since last month, U.S.
warplanes have struck Islamic State's oil
infrastructure in Syria in a stepped-up campaign of economic
warfare that the United States estimates has cut the group's
black-market earnings from oil by about a third.
In finding their targets, U.S. military planners have relied
in part on an unconventional source of intelligence: access to
banking records that provide insight into which refineries and
oil pumps are generating cash for the extremist group, current
and former officials say.
The intent is to choke off the Islamic State's funding by
tracking its remaining ties to the global financial system. By
identifying money flowing to and from the group, U.S. officials
have been able to get a glimpse into how its black-market
economy operates, people with knowledge of the effort have said.
That in turn has influenced decisions about targeting for
air strikes in an effort that began before Islamic State's Nov.
13 attacks on Paris and has intensified since, they said. While
Islamic State's access to formal banking has been restricted, it
retains some ties that U.S. military and financial officials can
use against it, the current and former officials said.
"We have done a really good job of largely keeping the
Islamic State out of the formal financial system," said Matthew
Levitt, who served as deputy assistant secretary for
intelligence at the U.S. Treasury in the George W. Bush
administration. "But we haven't been entirely successful, and
that may not be a bad thing."
Reuters was unable to verify key aspects of the campaign,
including when it started or exactly which facilities have been
destroyed as a result. Two current officials who confirmed the
operations in outline declined to comment on their details.
It was unclear how U.S. intelligence, Treasury, and military
officials working on what the government calls "counter threat
finance" operations have used banking records to identify
lucrative Islamic State oil-related targets in Syria and whether
that involved local banks.
A report this year by the intergovernmental Financial Action
Task Force found there were more than 20 Syrian financial
institutions with operations in Islamic State territory. In
Iraq, Treasury has worked with government officials to cut off
bank branches in the group's territory from the Iraqi and
international financial systems.
Gerald Roberts, section chief of the FBI's terrorist
financing operations section, said that Islamic State's recruits
from outside Syria often come with financial trails that
officials tracking them can "exploit."
"We are seeing them using traditional banking systems," he
said at a banking conference last week in Washington, adding
that young, tech-savvy Islamic State members are also familiar
with virtual currencies such as Bitcoin.
Islamic State, also known as IS, ISIS or ISIL, is sometimes
forced to use commercial banks because the amounts involved are
too large to move using other means, said Levitt.
The U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network
(FinCEN) uses a set of "business rules" to screen the roughly
55,000 reports it receives daily from financial institutions for
signs of activity involving Islamic State, a spokesman said. He
declined to describe the rules, but law enforcement sources say
names, IP addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers are
among the data that intelligence authorities try to match.
The matches allow FinCEN "to connect the dots between
seemingly unrelated individuals and entities," the FinCEN
spokesman said. At present, FinCEN finds about 1,200 matches
suggesting possible Islamic State-linked financial activity each
month, up from 800 in April, the spokesman said.
Bank of America, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo
declined to comment on whether they provided financial
reports to the U.S. government. Such reports are supplied
confidentially.
Citigroup, HSBC, and Standard Chartered
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"TIDAL WAVE II"
The use of financial records linked to Islamic State is only
one part of the intelligence-gathering exercise for air strikes
in Syria that also includes methods such as aerial surveillance
by drones, officials said.
One former military official familiar with the process said
that any financial intelligence collected by FinCEN would
require "significant vetting" before the military acted on it.
Earlier this month, U.S.-led coalition planes struck 116
fuel trucks used to smuggle Islamic State oil 45 minutes after
dropping leaflets warning drivers to flee, a Pentagon spokesman
said. Coalition strikes destroyed another 283 Islamic State fuel
trucks on Saturday, the Pentagon said.
On Nov. 8, a coalition air strike destroyed three oil
refineries in Syria near the border with Turkey.
U.S. defense officials estimate that Islamic State, an
adversary the United States calls the wealthiest terrorist group
of its kind in history, was earning about $47 million per month
from oil sales prior to October.
That month, the U.S. military launched an intensified effort
to go after oil infrastructure, dubbed "Tidal Wave II," named
after the bombing campaign targeting Romanian oil fields in
World War Two.
The Pentagon estimates the strikes have reduced the Islamic
State's income from oil sales by about 30 percent, one U.S.
defense official with knowledge of the previously unreported
estimate said. Reuters was unable to confirm this.
The use of financial records in helping to pick U.S. targets
was first disclosed last week at the banking conference in
Washington. At the conference, Kurt Gredzinski, the Counter
Threat Finance Team Chief at U.S. Special Operations Command,
cited the importance of information provided by banks in the war
against Islamic State.
"That to me is the first time in my recollection that we
strategically targeted based on threat finance information," he
said at the conference. He declined to comment further on which
strike he had been referring to.
"RESILIENT FINANCIAL PORTFOLIO"
U.S. officials believe that diminished funding could
gradually undermine Islamic State's grip on the area it controls
in Iraq and Syria, because it needs revenue to pay salaries and
keep public infrastructure operating, said two former officials
with knowledge of the Obama administration's thinking.
Experts caution that Islamic State, which rules an area the
size of Austria, has surprisingly deep pockets due to the
various revenue streams it controls. It has built up what
amounts to a "durable and resilient financial portfolio," funded
by oil sales, extortion, and sales of antiquities, said Thomas
Sanderson, an expert on terrorism at the Center for Strategic
and International Studies.
"Money can be strapped to the backs of mules," Sanderson
said. "It's easy to move things across a border during a time of
deprivation and chaos."
Despite some initial success, cutting off its funding will
require deeper cooperation from governments from Turkey to
Russia, experts say. The group has shown the ability to bounce
back from previous U.S. strikes on its oil facilities.
Counter-terrorism experts say that Islamic State appears to
have learned from U.S. successes in cracking down on funding for
al-Qaeda, which relied heavily on support from wealthy donors in
the Gulf region.
"IS has learned that you don't want to be reliant on too
many outside sources," said Sanderson. "Donors are fickle and
subject to pressure and (IS) wants to be in control."
