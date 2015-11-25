WASHINGTON Nov 25 President Barack Obama will
deliver a statement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on
U.S. homeland security ahead of the holiday season at 11:40 a.m.
(1640 GMT) on Wednesday , the White House said.
Obama will deliver the statement after meeting in the
Situation Room with his national security advisers, "who will
brief him on our homeland security posture in the wake of the
tragic attacks in Paris and as we enter the holiday season," the
White House said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)