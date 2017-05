WASHINGTON Nov 25 President Barack Obama will deliver a statement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on U.S. homeland security ahead of the holiday season at 11:40 a.m. (1640 GMT) on Wednesday , the White House said.

Obama will deliver the statement after meeting in the Situation Room with his national security advisers, "who will brief him on our homeland security posture in the wake of the tragic attacks in Paris and as we enter the holiday season," the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)