PARIS Nov 16 French police have raided homes of
suspected Islamists overnight across the country in the
aftermath of the Paris shootings, French Prime Minister Manuel
Valls said on Monday.
Vall also said that French intelligence services had
prevented several attacks since the summer and that police knew
other attacks are being prepared in France as well as in the
rest of Europe.
"We are making use of the legal framework of the state of
emergency to question people who are part of the radical
jihadist movement...and all those who advocate hate of the
republic," Valls said on RTL radio.
