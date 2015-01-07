VATICAN CITY Jan 7 The Vatican on Wednesday
condemned as "abominable" the shooting that killed at least 12
people in the Paris offices of a weekly satirical magazine known
for lampooning radical Islam.
"It is a double act of violence, abominable because it is
both an attack against people as well as against freedom of the
press," said the Vatican's deputy spokesman, Father Ciro
Benedettini.
He added that Pope Francis would likely issue a personal
condemnation later on Wednesday by sending a message to the
archbishop of Paris.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Giles Elgood)