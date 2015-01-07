(Updates with Vatican statement)
VATICAN CITY Jan 7 Pope Francis condemned as
"abominable" the attack on Wednesday that killed 12 people at
the Paris offices of a weekly satirical magazine known for
lampooning Islam, calling on everyone to stop the spread of
hate.
"The Holy Father expresses his firmest condemnation of the
horrible attack," chief Vatican spokesman Father Federico
Lombardi said in statement.
Francis "calls on everyone to oppose every method of
spreading hate" because it "radically undermines the fundamental
good of peaceful coexistence of people despite national,
religious and cultural differences".
"Whatever its motivation might be, homicidal violence is
abominable (and) is never justified," the spokesman said,
reflecting the sentiments of the pope.
The leader of the 1.2 billion-member Roman Catholic Church
was "participating in the prayers and sufferings of the injured
and the families of the dead", the spokesman said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Vatican's deputy spokesman, Father
Ciro Benedettini, called the Paris attack "abominable because it
is both an attack against people as well as against freedom of
the press."
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Giles Elgood and
David Stamp)