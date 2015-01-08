(Adds brothers' listing in U.S. counter-terrorism databases)
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Jan 8 One of two brothers suspected
of carrying out the deadly shooting at a French satirical weekly
visited Yemen in 2011 to train with al Qaeda-affiliated
militants, U.S. and European sources close to the investigation
said on Thursday.
The sources said Said Kouachi, 34, was in Yemen for a number
of months training with Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula
(AQAP), one of the group's most active affiliates.
He and his brother Cherif, 32, are the subject of a manhunt
in France following the killing of 12 people by Islamist gunmen
at the offices of the satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo
in Paris on Wednesday.
The two suspects are French-born sons of Algerian-born
parents. Both men had been under police surveillance. Cherif was
jailed for 18 months for trying to travel to Iraq a decade ago
to fight as part of an Islamist cell.
A Yemeni official familiar with the matter said the
government was aware of the possibility of a connection between
Said Kouachi and AQAP, and was looking into possible links.
The sources said that after Said Kouachi returned to France
from Yemen, both brothers appeared to have refrained from any
activities that might have drawn the attention of French law
enforcement or spy agencies.
They also said that in the months leading up to Wednesday's
attack, the men were not treated as priority targets by French
counter-terrorism agencies.
U.S. government sources said both Said and Cherif Kouachi
were listed in two U.S. security databases - a highly-classified
database, containing information on 1.2 million possible
counter-terrorism suspects, called TIDE, and the much smaller
"no fly" list maintained by the Terrorist Screening Center, an
interagency unit.
ABC News reported that the brothers had been listed in the
databases for "years."
Dave Joly, a spokesman for the Terrorist Screening Center,
said he could neither confirm nor deny whether the Kouachis were
listed in counter-terrorism databases.
"Disclosure of an individual's inclusion or non-inclusion in
the TSDB (screening databases) would significantly impair the
government's ability to investigate and counteract terrorism,"
Joly said.
At the time Said Kouachi went to Yemen, one of AQAP's top
inspirational and organizational leaders was Anwar al Awlaki, a
U.S.-born preacher prominent in spreading the group's militant
message to European and English-speaking audiences. It is not
known if Said Kouachi had any contact with Awlaki, who was
killed in September 2011 in a drone strike widely attributed to
the CIA.
Some investigators believe Awlaki's death could have
contributed to the brothers' decision to lie low, but other
investigators say that it was too early to reach such a
conclusion. Investigators are trying to establish the
significance, if any, of the brothers' links with AQAP or any
other radical Islamist group.
One of those killed in the Paris attack was Charlie Hebdo's
top editor, Stephane Charbonnier, who drew cartoons under the
rubric "Charb."
Last spring, "Inspire," an English-language online magazine
published by AQAP, featured a "Wanted dead or alive" graphic
which included Charbonnier's name and photograph. There was no
immediate evidence that the graphic actually inspired the Paris
attack.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by David Storey and G
Crosse)