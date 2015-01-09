PARIS, France Jan 9 One of the two brothers who
killed 12 in a massacre at French satirical magazine Charlie
Hebdo this week has said he received financing by al Qaeda
preacher Anwar al Awlaki in Yemen.
Cherif Kouachi, who was killed along with his older brother
by police on Friday after a siege at a printing works in north
France following a three-day manhunt, made the assertion to
BFM-TV before his death while holed up inside the building.
"I was sent, me, Cherif Kouachi, by Al Qaeda of Yemen. I
went over there and it was Anwar al Awlaki who financed me," he
told BFM-TV by telephone, according to a recording aired by the
television channel after the siege was over.
Al Awlaki, an influential international recruiter for al
Qaeda, was killed in September 2011 in a drone strike.
A senior Yemeni intelligence source earlier told Reuters
that Kouachi's brother Said had also met al Awlaki during a stay
in Yemen in 2011.
Another hostage-taker linked to Kouachi, Amedy Coulibaly,
who died after a police siege of a kosher market in Paris on
Friday, separately called BFM-TV, saying he wanted to defend
Palestinians and target Jews. Four hostages lost their lives.
Coulibaly claimed allegiance with Islamic State and said he
had jointly planned the attacks with the Kouachi brothers.
Police say they were all members of the same Islamist cell in
northern Paris.
