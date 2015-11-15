* March had been due Nov. 29, on eve of climate summit
PARIS, Nov 15
PARIS, Nov 15 A massive demonstration planned by
environmental activists for the eve of this month's U.N. climate
summit in Paris is in doubt as organisers weigh the security
risks - and the propriety - of gathering in huge numbers in a
city where attacks killed 129 people.
Environmental groups will meet on Monday to decide a course
of action, with mainstream activists saying they will abide by
any ban on public gatherings if the state of emergency decreed
by French President Francois Hollande is still in place.
Organisers from about 130 non-governmental organisations had
hoped to draw 200,000 people to the march on Nov. 29,
anticipating a carnival-like atmosphere that would pressure
world leaders to take action to combat global warming.
"We are horrified by the attacks," said Alix Mazounie of
Climate Action Network in France, one of the groups planning the
gathering to put pressure on world leaders attending the Nov.
30-Dec. 11 summit, convened to work out a plan to combat climate
change.
The coalition organising the Global Climate March will meet
on Monday at 1400 GMT to discuss how best to proceed. Among the
risks is that security fears will keep the turnout - and the
political impact - low.
"It is for the French presidency to decide on the way
forward, and we will make changes to our plans as appropriate,"
said the aid charity Oxfam.
Under French law, a state of emergency can last 12 days and
Prime Minister Manuel Valls has said it may be extended if
needed. France says the summit itself will go ahead, and leaders
including U.S. President Barack Obama have reaffirmed
attendance.
If security and respect for the victims force cancellation
of the Paris demonstration, one option is to boost other planned
parallel demonstrations in cities such as Sydney, Tokyo, London
or New Delhi on Nov. 29.
Organisers said they also hope to find some way of combining
tributes for the victims of the Paris violence with their
appeals for action to protect people from the impacts of climate
change, such as floods, droughts or rising sea levels.
Activists could be encouraged to take to social media
instead of to the streets.
The march had been due to start at the Place de la
Republique, in the neighbourhood where some of Friday's attacks
took place. Organisers had hoped the turnout would rival a
peaceful march for action on climate action in New York last
year that activists estimated drew 310,000 people.
