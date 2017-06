An undated and non-datelined video frame grab broadcast March 21, 2012 by French national television station France 2 who they claim to show Mohamed Merah, the suspect in the killing of 3 paratroopers, 3 children and a rabbi in recent days in France. REUTERS/France 2 Television/Handout

TOULOUSE, France Several gunshots and an explosion were heard at the building where the suspect in seven shootings in southwest France is holed up, a Reuters witness said early on Thursday.

Police have been trying to get 24-year-old Mohamed Merah to turn himself in after he fired through the door at them while they tried to storm his apartment in the suburbs of Toulouse in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

