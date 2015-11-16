PARIS Nov 16 French President Francois Hollande
said on Monday France was at war against cowards, and not in a
clash of civilisations, after militant attacks killed at least
129 people in and around Paris last week.
"France is at war," Hollande told parliamentarians. "But
we're not engaged in a war of civilisations, because these
assassins do not represent any."
It was the first time in more than six years that a French
president addressed both houses of parliament, the Senate and
the National Assembly, convened in a so-called Congress at
Versailles. It is a procedure reserved for constitutional
revisions and major presidential speeches.
"Our democracy has triumphed before over adversaries that
were much more formidable than these cowards," Hollande told the
legislators in the former royal palace.
