VERSAILLES, France Nov 16 President Francois
Hollande said France's constitution needed to be amended to
better deal with crisis situations as he addressed both houses
of parliament convened at Versailles.
Hollande said he wanted French law to allow dual nationals
to be stripped of their French citizenship if they were
convicted of terrorism and dual nationals to be banned from
entering France if they presented a "terrorism risk".
He also pledged to increase budgets for security forces and
the army.
"That will lead to higher spending, which I take
responsibility for," Hollande said.
"I consider that in these circumstances, the security pact
prevails over the stability pact," he said, referring to the
eurozone budget limits.
