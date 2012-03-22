* Operation starts to remove gunman, source says
* Police blast apartment with explosions all night
* Police hope to take gunman alive -interior minister
(Adds explosions, quotes, officials giving age as 23)
By John Irish
TOULOUSE, France, March 22 Police stormed the
apartment on Thursday of a 23-year-old gunman suspected of
killing seven people in southwestern France in the name of al
Qaeda, setting off explosions and firing shots to try to force
him to surrender.
"They are in the apartment, they are using gas to try to
paralyse him," said Nicole Yardeni, local head of Jewish
umbrella group CRIF, who is in contact with security officials,
shortly before the gunfire was heard.
Police had besieged Mohamed Merah in his apartment in a
suburb of Toulouse for around 30 hours before moving in. French
media said he was dead but there was no official confirmation.
Interior Minister Claude Gueant said police hoped to capture
Merah, who had confessed to police negotiators to killing three
soldiers as well as three Jewish children and a rabbi at a
school, alive.
President Nicolas Sarkozy, whose already slim chances of
beating off a Socialist challenger in next month's presidential
election may be affected by his handling of the crisis, has
vowed justice will be done and urged people not to seek revenge.
Early on Thursday, the first opinion poll since the school
shooting showed Sarkozy would narrowly beat Socialist Francois
Hollande in the first-round vote. But Hollande
was seen at eight percentage points ahead in the second round.
There had been a long silence overnight from Merah, who said
he wanted to avenge the deaths of Palestinian children and
French army involvement in Afghanistan.
"Despite renewed efforts all through the night to
reestablish contact by voice and radio, there has been no
contact, no showing from him," Gueant said.
A police source said that the lack of activity picked up by
night vision goggles could merely mean that Merah was merely
asleep but time was pressing to investigate. "At some point soon
we'll have to go in and see," the source said.
Merah, a French citizen of Algerian origin who had been
under intelligence surveillance for years, shot at police as
they closed in on him in the early hours of Wednesday and later
boasted to negotiators that he had brought France to its knees.
He said his only regret was not having been able to carry
out more killings.
WEAPONS CACHE
Merah has a police record for several minor offences, some
involving violence, but Gueant has said there was no evidence he
had been planning radical murders.
He filmed the shootings of the children and the rabbi on
Monday using a camera strapped to him.
France's elite RAID commando unit detonated three explosions
just before midnight on Wednesday, flattening the main door of
the building and blowing a hole in the wall, after it became
clear Merah did not mean to keep a promise to turn himself in.
They continued to fire shots roughly every hour, and stepped
up the pace at dawn with two loud explosions that sounded like
grenades. Analysts said police were attempting to exhaust the
gunman and make him easier to capture unharmed.
"These were moves to intimidate the gunman who seems to have
changed his mind and does not want to surrender," said interior
ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet. The ministry, which
initially gave his age as 24 but then said he was still 23, said
it could not confirm whether or not he had died.
Merah, who authorities say has a weapons cache in the
apartment including an Uzi and a Kalashnikov assault rifle,
wounded two officers on Wednesday.
"What we want is to capture him alive, so that we can bring
him to justice, know his motivations and hopefully find out who
were his accomplices, if there were any," Defence Minister
Gerard Longuet told TF1 television.
Merah, who told police negotiators he had accepted a mission
from al Qaeda after receiving training in the lawless border
area of Pakistan, had identified another soldier and two police
officers he wanted to kill, investigators said on Wednesday.
"He has no regrets, except not having more time to kill more
people and he boasts that he has brought France to its knees,"
Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins, part of the anti-terrorist
unit leading the investigation, told a news conference .
The gunman negotiated with police all Wednesday, promising
to give himself up and saying that he did not want to die.
"He's explained that he's not suicidal, he doesn't have the
soul of a martyr and he prefers to kill but to stay alive
himself," the prosecutor said.
SARKOZY UNDER SPOTLIGHT
At a ceremony on Wednesday, Sarkozy paid tribute to the
three soldiers of North African origin killed last week. "This
man wanted to bring the Republic to its knees. The Republic did
not give in, the Republic did not back down," he said, standing
before three coffins draped in the French flag.
He said the men had been killed in a "terrorist execution".
Merah had staked out the first soldier he killed after replying
to an advert about a scooter, according to investigators.
Sarkozy's handling of the crisis could be a decisive factor
in determining how people vote in the two-round presidential
election on April 22 and May 6.
On Thursday, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, a rival
candidate, accused Sarkozy's government of surrendering swathes
of France's often impoverished suburban districts to Islamic
fanatics, demanding that the last month of pre-election debate
put the focus back on failing security.
Leaders of the Jewish and Muslim communities have called for
calm, pointing out the gunman was a lone extremist.
Immigration and Islam have been major campaign themes after
Sarkozy tried to win over supporters of Le Pen, who accused the
government of underestimating the threat from fundamentalism.
France's military presence in Afghanistan has divided the
two main candidates in the election. Hollande, who leads Sarkozy
in polls for the crucial May 6 runoff vote, has said he will
pull troops out by the end of this year while Sarkozy aims for
the end of 2013.
The raid came just three days after the school attack and
followed an unprecedented manhunt by French security forces.
Merah's lawyer Christian Etelin, who has defended him in
several minor crimes, said that his client had a tendency
towards violence that had worsened after a stay in prison and
trips to Afghanistan and Pakistan.
"There was his religious engagement, an increasing hatred
against the values of a democratic society and a desire to
impose what he believes is truth," Etelin told France 2
television.
(Additional reporting by Jean Decotte and Nick Vinocur in
Toulouse; writing by Catherine Bremer; editing by Philippa
Fletcher)