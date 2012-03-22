* Shot to head kills gunmen as he scrambles from window
* Raid ends 30-hour standoff, two police commandos hurt
* Sarkozy to make it a crime to surf extremist websites
By John Irish and Nicholas Vinocur
TOULOUSE, France, March 22 A 23-year-old gunman
who said al Qaeda inspired him to kill seven people in France
died in a hail of bullets on Thursday as he scrambled out of a
ground-floor window during a gunbattle with elite police
commandos.
Mohamed Merah, a Frenchman of Algerian origin, died from a
gunshot wound to his head at the end of a 30-hour standoff with
police at his apartment in southern France and after confessing
to killing three soldiers, three Jewish children and a rabbi.
"A killer wanted, according to his own words, to bring
France to its knees by sowing hatred and terror. He has been
neutralised," President Nicolas Sarkozy, who is running for
re-election next month, told a campaign rally in the eastern
city of Strasbourg.
Merah fired frantically at police from a Colt 45 pistol as
he climbed through his apartment window onto a verandah and
toppled to the ground some 5 feet (1.5 metres) below, according
to prosecutors and police.
Two police commandos were injured in the operation - a
dramatic climax to a siege in a suburb of the city of Toulouse
which riveted the world after the killings shook France a month
before a presidential election.
Interior Minister Claude Gueant told reporters at the scene
that Merah emerged from the bathroom firing repeatedly when
police pushed a video probe into the room. "In the end, Mohamed
Merah jumped from the window with his gun in his hand,
continuing to fire. He was found dead on the ground."
Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said Merah had taken refuge
in his bathroom, wearing a bullet-proof vest under his
traditional black djellaba robe, as police blasted his flat
through the night with flash grenades.
Neighbours watched from the sidelines as the drama exploded
around a man friends have spoken of as an amateur soccer player
who visited night clubs and was not outwardly religious or
involved with radical politics.
Police investigators were working to establish whether Merah
had worked alone or with accomplices, Molins said, adding that
Merah had filmed his three shooting attacks with a camera hung
from his body and had indicated that he had posted clips online.
The most disturbing image of the attacks was of him grabbing
a young girl at a Jewish school on Monday by the hair and
shooting her in the head. He escaped on a powerful scooter.
The killings have raised questions about whether there were
intelligence failures, what the attacks mean for social cohesion
and race relations in France and how the aftermath will affect
President Nicolas Sarkozy's slim chances of re-election.
Sarkozy called Merah's killings terrorist attacks and
announced a crackdown on people following extremist websites.
"From now on, any person who habitually consults websites
that advocate terrorism or that call for hate and violence will
be punished," he said. "France will not tolerate ideological
indoctrination on its soil."
Lawyer Christian Etelin, who represented Merah in cases
including driving without a licence, said he seemed to struggle
with a sense of alienation after being twice rejected by the
French army. He said an 18-month imprisonment for petty crime
convictions hardened his outlook but he had not lived a life one
might expect of an Islamic fundamentalist.
"He liked cars, money, girls," Etelin told reporters. "He
did not go to the mosque, was not proselytising and led an
existence which was fully modern in appearance, with friends and
plenty of outings. He always gave the outward impression, at
least, of someone who wanted to live a modern life."
RAID commandos had been in a standoff since the early hours
of Wednesday with Merah, periodically firing shots or deploying
small explosives until mid-morning on Thursday to try and tire
out the gunman so he could be captured. Surrounded by some 300
police, Merah had been silent and motionless for 12 hours when
the commandos opted to go inside.
He had initially fired through his front door when police
swooped on his flat on Wednesday morning but later negotiated,
promising to give himself up and saying he did not want to die.
By late Wednesday evening, he changed tack again, telling
negotiators he wanted to die "like a Mujahideen", weapon in
hand, and would not go to prison, Molins said.
"If it's me (who dies), too bad, I will go to paradise. If
it's you, too bad for you," Molins quoted Merah as saying.
IF YOU KILL MY BROTHERS
The interior ministry said there was no evidence Merah
belonged formally to any group or was planning radical murders.
Merah has a police record for several minor offences, some
involving violence, and was on the radar of French intelligence.
A Spanish interior ministry spokesman said police there were
investigating whether Merah had ever met activists in Spain.
Merah had told negotiators he was trained by al Qaeda in
Pakistan and killed three soldiers last week and four people at
a Jewish school on Monday to avenge the deaths of Palestinian
children and because of French army involvement in Afghanistan.
In his video recording of his shooting of the soldiers,
Merah cried: "If you kill my brothers, I kill you", Molins said.
Merah staked out his first soldier victim after replying to
an advert for a scooter, investigators said on Wednesday and had
identified another soldier and two policemen he wanted to kill.
His use of his mother's computer to lure his first victim, a
French soldier of North African heritage like himself, gave
police a vital clue, but not in time to prevent the other
killings, even though he mentioned to a mechanic that he had
resprayed his scooter before the final attack on Monday.
Sarkozy's handling of the crisis could well impact an
election race where for months he has lagged behind Socialist
challenger Francois Hollande in opinion polls.
Early on Thursday, the first opinion poll since the school
shooting showed Sarkozy two points ahead of Hollande in the
first-round vote on April 22, although Hollande still led by
eight points for a May 6 runoff.
A second poll showed Sarkozy had trimmed Hollande's lead in
the second round and that voters considered him more credible on
security and immigration issues, which are likely to
increasingly come into focus in the campaigns.
Three years of economic gloom, and a personal style many see
as brash and impulsive, have made Sarkozy highly unpopular in
France, but his proven strong hand in a crisis gives him an edge
over a rival who has no ministerial experience.
Sarkozy said an inquiry would be launched into whether
French prisons were being used to propagate extremism.
A militant Islamist group called Jund al-Khilafah (Soldiers
of the Caliphate) claimed responsibility for Merah's killings,
according to a statement posted on an internet forum used by
Islamists. It named the assailant as Yousef al-Ferensi and said
his attack "shook the foundations of the Zio-Crusaderdom".
"Israel's crimes against our people in the blessed land of
Palestine, especially in Gaza, will not go unpunished," said the
group, which was previously unknown until it took credit in
November for two explosions in a western Khazakh oil city.
The interior ministry, which had already said there was no
evidence he had formal radical links, declined to comment on the
statement.
Merah, who had a weapons cache in his flat that included an
Uzi and Kalashnikov assault rifle, boasted to police negotiators
that he had brought France to its knees, and that his only
regret was not having been able to carry out more killings.
Psychiatrist Serge Bornstein described Merah as a passionate
idealist. "Everything was centred around his ego with outsized
narcissism, impulsiveness and instability but at the same he was
methodological and organised in his planning," he told i<Tele.
