TOULOUSE, March 21 Two French police officers were injured in a shoot-out during a raid on a house in Toulouse on Wednesday to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi at a Jewish school in southwest France this week, a police source said.

The source said the raid began at 3.00 am local time (0200 GMT) and was ongoing, but did not provide further details.

French news channel BFM TV said the suspects were linked to an Islamist group which it identified as Forsane Alizza but it was not immediately possible to confirm this. (Reporting by Jean Decotte, Nicolas Bertin and John Irish; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Louise Ireland)