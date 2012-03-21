* Standoff with police shows no sign of resolution
* 24-year-old gunman says he is member of al Qaeda
* Gunman says he is not a martyr but a killer
* Sarkozy, religious leaders appeal for unity
By Jean Décotte and John Irish
TOULOUSE, France, March 21 A besieged gunman
suspected of shooting dead seven people in the name of al Qaeda
boasted to police on Wednesday he had brought France to its
knees and said his only regret was not having been able to carry
out his plans for more killings.
In an unfolding drama that has riveted France, about 300
police, some in body armour, cordoned off a five-storey building
in a suburb of Toulouse where the 24-year-old Muslim shooter,
identified as Mohamed Merah, is holed up.
Authorities said the gunman, a French citizen of Algerian
origin, had been to Pakistan and Afghanistan, where he claimed
to have received training from al Qaeda.
Merah told police negotiators he had killed three French
soldiers last week and four people at a Jewish school in
Toulouse on Monday to avenge the deaths of Palestinian children
and because of the French army's involvement in Afghanistan.
"He has no regrets, except not having more time to kill more
people and he boasts that he has brought France to its knees,"
Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins, part of the anti-terrorist
unit leading the investigation, told a news conference.
The gunman, who filmed his killings with a small camera, had
already identified another soldier and two police officers he
wished to kill, Molins said. The gunman had repeated promises to
surrender this evening to members of the elite RAID unit
surrounding the house, which had been evacuated of its other
residents.
"He has explained that he is not suicidal, that he does not
have the soul of a martyr and that he prefers to kill but to
stay alive himself," Molins said.
President Nicolas Sarkozy, who is running for re-election in
five weeks time, paid tribute at a ceremony in an army barracks
in Montauban, near Toulouse, to the three soldiers of North
African origin killed last week. A fourth soldier of Caribbean
origin is in a coma.
"Our soldiers have not died in the way for which they had
prepared themselves. This was not a death on the battlefield but
a terrorist execution," Sarkozy said, standing before three
coffins draped in the French flag after paying his respects to
bereaved relatives.
"We must remain united. We should in no way yield to
discrimination or vengeance," he said in his eulogy. "France can
only be great in unity. We owe it to the memory of these men, we
owe it to the three murdered children, to all the victims."
Sarkozy's appeal for national unity came after far-right
leader Marine Le Pen, a rival presidential candidate, said
France should wage war on Islamic fundamentalism.
Interior Minister Claude Gueant said Merah was a member of
an ideological Islamic group in France but this organisation was
not involved in plotting any violence.
He said Merah had thrown a Colt 45 pistol of the kind used
in all the shootings out of a window of the block of flats,
where he has been living, in exchange for a mobile phone, but
was still armed.
Two police officers were injured in a firefight with the
gunman after police swooped at 3 a.m. local time (0200 GMT).
Police sources said they had conducted a controlled
explosion of the suspect's car at around 9:00 a.m. (0800 GMT)
after discovering it was loaded with weapons. Officials said
police had also arrested Merah's girlfriend and his brother, who
is also known to authorities as a radical Islamist.
RAID
Gueant said Merah had contacted the first soldier he
attacked on the pretext of wanting to buy his motorcycle.
Investigators identified the IP address he used - that of
his mother - because he was already under surveillance for
radical Islamist beliefs.
"We knew, and that is why he was under surveillance, that he
had travelled to Afghanistan and Pakistan," the minister said.
Merah's telephone was tapped from Monday and with the help
of other information the police decided to raid his house. Merah
has a criminal record in France, Gueant said, but nothing
indicating such an attack was possible.
A police source told Reuters that investigators had also
received a tipoff from a scooter repair shop in Toulouse where
the gunman asked to change the colour of the Yamaha scooter used
to flee the shootings and to remove a GPS tracker device.
A group of young men from Merah's neighbourhood described
him as a polite man of slight build who liked football and
motorbikes and did not seem particularly religious.
"He isn't the big bearded guy that you can imagine, you know
the cliche," said Kamal, who declined to give his family name.
"When you know a person well you just can't believe they could
have done something like this."
Sarkozy had been informed of the standoff early in the
morning, officials said. The president's handling of the crisis
could be a decisive factor in determining how the French people
vote in the two-round presidential elections in April and May.
The Jewish victims from the Ozar Hatorah school were buried
in Jerusalem on Wednesday. Parliament speaker Reuben Rivlin said
in his eulogy at the hill-top cemetery that the attack was
inspired by "wild animals with hatred in their hearts".
Authorities said on Tuesday that the gunman had apparently
filmed his rampage through the school with a camera strapped to
his body. He wounded Rabbi Jonathan Sandler as he entered the
building, then shot an 8-year-old girl in the head, before
returning to kill Sandler and his two children, who had rushed
to his side, at point blank range.
Immigrants and Islam have been major themes of the campaign
after Sarkozy tried to win over the voters of Le Pen, who
accused the government on Wednesday of underestimating the
threat from fundamentalism.
"We must now wage this war against these fundamentalist
political and religious groups that are killing our children,
that are killing our Christian children, our Christian young
men, young Muslim men and Jewish children," she told the i-Tele
news channel, questioning the decision to deploy in Afghanistan.
But leaders of the Jewish and Muslim communities said the
gunman was a lone extremist.
France's military presence in Afghanistan has divided the
two main candidates in the election. Socialist frontrunner
Francois Hollande has said he will pull them out by the end of
this year while Sarkozy aims for the end of 2013.
