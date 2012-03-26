PARIS, March 26 Video footage filmed by the
French gunman Mohamed Merah during his bloody shooting spree has
been sent to the Al Jazeera television network in Paris, a
police source said on Monday.
Al Jazeera received a computer memory drive containing a
montage of footage accompanied by Islamist war songs, and sent
the package on to police on Monday, the source close to the
investigation told Reuters.
An Al Jazeera employee contacted by Reuters confirmed the
report.
The package was dated Wednesday, March 21, the day that
police surrounded Merah in his apartment in the southern city of
Toulouse after a massive manhunt, according to a report in the
Parisien daily newspaper.
French special forces shot the young Islamist the following
day after a 30-hour siege.
"Investigators are trying to find out whether the letter was
posted Tuesday night by Mohamed Merah himself or by an
accomplice Wednesday morning," the newspaper wrote.
Merah, who said he was inspired by al Qaeda, admitted to
killing three soldiers, three Jewish children and a rabbi in a
spate of shootings that sent shockwaves through France.
The Paris prosecutor in charge of the case said last week
that the Merah had filmed each of the shootings.
(Reporting By Gerard Bon; Writing by Alexandria Sage; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)