* Analysts see improved market sentiment behind the move

* Expect lifting to add to liquidity (Adds Belgium lifting its ban)

By Lionel Laurent

PARIS, Feb 13 A ban by France and Belgium on short-selling shares in certain financial institutions has been lifted, market regulators said on Monday.

Analysts said an improvement in market sentiment was probably behind the removal of the bans which should bring added liquidity to trading.

Some French financial stocks have posted rebounds of 20-40 percent so far this year on the back of unprecedented cheap funding from the European Central Bank.

In France the ban was introduced on Aug. 11 alongside several European countries after fears of a major funding crunch hammered French bank shares.

"The measure banning any net short position ... on a list of specific French financial stocks ended on Feb. 11," the AMF regulator said in a statement, adding that a new regime of disclosing short positions had been introduced.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on Monday the ban was lifted but the AMF did not issue a statement until 1215 GMT, leaving some traders confused. One Paris-based trader had described the situation as being a "grey zone".

In Belgium, market regulator the FSMA lifted its ban on the covered short selling of KBC, KBC Ancora, Dexia SA, and Ageas, although a ban on the naked short selling of these stocks remains in place.

The French finance ministry and the French treasury were not immediately available for comment.

An indefinite ban on short-selling in Spain is still in place and in Italy curbs have been extended until Feb. 24.

The 10 French institutions covered by the ban were BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole , Natixis, AXA, April, CNP, Credit Mutuel-CIC, Scor and Euler Hermes.

Shares of BNP were down 1.33 percent and SocGen down 2.02 percent, underperforming a 1.1 percent higher STOXX Europe 600 bank index. (Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris, Ben Deighton in Brussels, Fiona Ortiz in Madrid and Francesco Canepa in London; Editing by David Cowell)