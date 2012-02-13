PARIS Feb 13 France's short-selling ban on the shares of 10 financial institutions expired on the weekend against a backdrop of improved market sentiment and has not been extended, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The ban - introduced on Aug. 11 after fears of a major funding crunch hammered French bank shares - was extended for three months on Nov. 10, giving an expiry date of Feb. 10.

The lifting of the ban should bring added liquidity to French financial stocks, some of which have enjoyed a 20-40 percent rebound so far this year, analysts said.

The AMF market regulator, the French finance ministry and the French treasury were not immediately available for comment.

The 10 institutions are: BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, Natixis , AXA, April, CNP, Credit Mutuel-CIC, Scor and Euler Hermes .

Shares of BNP and SocGen were down 1 percent and 1.3 percent respectively, underperforming a 0.7 percent higher STOXX Europe 600 bank index. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)