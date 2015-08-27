PARIS Aug 27 French start-up Sigfox, which
builds Internet communications networks for anything from
electricity meters to washing machines, could go public next
year to fuel its international expansion, the company's chief
executive said.
Ludovic Le Moan said that the Toulouse-based business is
also considering a fundraising round of up to $300 million ahead
of a stock market listing, depending on its needs. It would be
the fourth fundraising exercise since the company was founded in
2010, but Le Moan declined to comment on the implied valuation.
Sigfox builds low-energy, low-cost wireless networks to
connect objects such as home appliances, security systems, wind
turbines and oil platforms, providing the infrastructure that
enables the so-called Internet of Things.
Such objects emit small amounts of data at a time and need
to be on constantly. Sigfox argues that its technology is better
suited to this than existing mobile networks run by telecom
operators because it is cheaper and more energy efficient.
Others are working on similar technology, with another
French start-up Actility raising $25 million in June.
In February Sigfox raised $115 million from seven
heavyweight investors, including Spain's Telefonica,
NTT Docomo Ventures, SK Telecom, French
utility Engie, Air Liquide and hedge fund
Elliott Management.
Samsung Electronics also backed Sigfox in June
and is working with it on research and development projects.
"We are expecting to do an IPO sometime in 2017 and could do
another fund-raising before then as an intermediary step based
on the strategic decisions we make," Le Moan said.
Sigfox has built its networks in three additional countries
since February, taking its total to 11 countries at this stage,
Le Moan said. The company has a goal to roll out networks to 60
countries by 2020.
It now covers France, Spain, the Netherlands and Britain and
has been building in the United States, Latin America and Asia.
