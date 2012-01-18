Anne Sinclair, wife of former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn takes her luggage to a taxi from their provisional home in New York August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur/Files

PARIS Anne Sinclair, the wife of disgraced former International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, is to be editorial director of the French version of U.S. news and opinion website the Huffington Post.

"Le Huffington Post" will announce its launch at a news conference on Monday, hosted by co-founder Arianna Huffington and Sinclair, who gave up her job as a star television journalist when Strauss-Kahn became finance minister in 1997.

The Huffington Post, one of the most influential U.S. news websites, bought by AOL Inc a year ago, said in October that it and media group partner Le Monde would create a French site with editorial staff in France. Organisers of Monday's conference could not give the exact launch date.

The 63-year-old heiress was voted France's most popular woman in a December poll for an online women's magazine, just beating the country's former finance minister, now IMF chief, Christine Lagarde and well ahead of first lady Carla Bruni.

Strauss-Kahn was runaway favourite for France's 2012 election until he was charged last May with trying to rape a New York hotel maid in a case that brought his IMF career to an end and destroyed his presidential ambitions.

The charges were later dropped after the maid was judged to be an unreliable witness and Sinclair has stuck fast by Strauss-Kahn's side, despite him being linked to other sex assault complaints and a prostitution ring scandal.

Sinclair was a fixture of Sunday evening TV in the 1980s, drawing millions of viewers with her pithy interviews with top politicians and celebrities such as Madonna. She interviewed Strauss-Kahn as a junior minister.

Born in New York in 1948, Sinclair is the granddaughter of Paul Rosenberg, one of the most prominent art dealers of the 20th century, and daughter of Robert Schwartz, a Jewish resistance fighter during World War II.

