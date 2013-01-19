PARIS Jan 19 France expects airlines to reduce
flights in and out of Paris by as much as 40 percent on Sunday
due to forecast snowfalls over the capital and surrounding
region.
France's transport ministry said in a statement airlines had
been asked to cut flight services by that amount at the two main
airports on the Paris outskirts, Charles de Gaulle to the north
and Orly to the south.
Snow, a rarity in the heart of the world's most popular
tourist city, started falling on Friday night as a winter cold
snap swept many parts of Europe. Forecasters predicted another
fall in much of northern France for Sunday.
The ministry advised would-be travellers to check in with
their airlines for all flights from 0400 GMT on Sunday.
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Rosalind Russell)