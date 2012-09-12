* Nomination criticised by right-wing opposition
* Far-right slams contest between "two ex-convicts"
* Desir regarded as Hollande-friendly leader in hard times
By Brian Love
PARIS, Sept 12 France's ruling Socialists said
on Wednesday a long-serving party member who was convicted of
financial misdemeanours in the 1990s has been nominated to
succeed former minister Martine Aubry as leader.
Harlem Desir, a member of the European Parliament and former
president of rights group SOS Racisme, is seen as a safe choice
for President Francois Hollande at a time when party hardliners
are protesting against his plans for major cuts in the deficit.
The 52-year-old, a Socialist Party veteran who has never
been a minister or member of the national parliament, fended off
competition for the post from another veteran who has also been
convicted of financial misconduct, Jean-Christophe Cambadelis.
Desir was fined and given an 18-month suspended jail term in
1998 by a court that found him guilty of taking illicit payment
from an organisation that provided immigrants with professional
training.
Rival Cambadelis was convicted twice on similar grounds in
two other Socialist Party affairs.
Three months after elections that swept the left to power
after a decade in opposition, Desir's nomination, announced in a
statement by Aubry and Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, sparked
scathing reactions from opposition parties.
The far-right National Front led the charge, with party
vice-president, Louis Aliot, decrying in a statement what he
called a nomination contest between "two ex-convicts".
More moderate adversaries within the centre-right UMP party
of former president Nicolas Sarkozy denounced Desir's nomination
as a stitch-up rather than a contest worthy of the party that
struck a chord with voters last year when it held France's
first-ever open primary to pick a presidential runner.
While Desir's appointment still has to be endorsed by party
members in an October vote, the duel with Cambadelis was settled
in negotiations behind closed doors between Aubry and Ayrault,
and - according to some media reports - Hollande himself.
UMP member Valerie Rosso-Debord said the Socialist Party had
reverted to "the methods of the ancien regime" of
pre-revolutionary monarchy-ruled France.
"Two people nominate Desir and the Socialist Party wants to
give us a lesson in democracy," tweeted UMP Senator Roger
Karoutchi.
Beyond the controversy over the nomination process and the
court conviction dating back to an era when murky funding was
much more part of the fabric of French political life, Desir is
regarded as a Hollande-friendly choice at a tricky moment.
One of his main challenges will be to limit dissenters on
the party's left who reject a European budget responsibility
pact Hollande hopes to ratify next month and deficit-cutting
plans that some hardliners say amount to dangerous austerity.
Desir, like Hollande, carved his pro-European credentials in
stone when he fought unsuccessfully in 2005 to convince the
Socialist Party to back a new European constitutional treaty.