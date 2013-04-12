* French government risks a storm with wealth inventory
By Catherine Bremer
PARIS, April 12 An inventory of French
ministers' assets could set off a storm when it goes public on
Monday, exposing a handful of millionaires in the Socialist
government as the nation endures spending cuts and rampant
unemployment.
For the first time in France, President Francois Hollande is
publishing a list of bank deposits and property held by all 38
ministers as he scrambles to stem public fury over his ex-budget
minister's disclosure he lied about a secret Swiss bank account.
While the register will exclude their stakes in companies,
it could still reveal enough riches to trigger resentment of the
"caviar left" in a country with a cultural distaste of
ostentatious wealth.
Topping the list could be Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius,
the oldest and most experienced of Hollande's ministers, but
also the richest, with a fortune estimated in the millions
euros, much of it in the form of inherited works of art.
"We're taking a risk. It's the risk of transparency,"
acknowledged a senior government official, adding with a sigh:
"This country has a very particular relationship with money."
Whereas public officials in dozens of countries including
the United States routinely publish their tax returns,
politicians' finances are considered a private matter in France.
Hollande, who pleased the grass-roots left by declaring in
2007 that he disliked rich people, wants to pass a law later in
April forcing parliamentarians to also declare their wealth.
The gamble is that rather than calm the scandal over Jerome
Cahuzac, the budget minister who quit in disgrace last month and
is now under investigation for tax fraud, the asset inventory
could trigger calls for more heads to roll.
"There will be a before and an after," Prime Minister
Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Thursday after meeting lawmakers
opposed to publishing their assets.
SUPER TAX
Opposition conservatives scoffed at the plan.
Jean Francois Cope, head of the UMP party that Hollande
ousted from power last May, said it smacked of voyeurism.
Bordeaux Mayor Alain Juppe, a well-heeled former foreign
minister, called it "grotesque" as he posted a statement of his
property and bank accounts online, despite not being required
to.
Hollande has always made clear his dislike of money, marking
his difference from Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the onetime
presidential hopeful whose ex-wife is a millionaire heiress.
He declared a decade ago that anybody earning more than
4,000 euros a month counted as rich and is pushing to impose a
75 percent "super tax" on income over a million euros.
While Fabius is a respected Socialist Party veteran, he is
also the son of a rich antique dealer father, an art collector
himself, and owns a chunk of French auction house, Piasa.
A dinosaur in Hollande's youthful government, the
67-year-old has a valuable gravitas and breadth of experience as
a former prime minister, finance, budget and industry minister.
Also high up on Monday's list will be Health Minister
Marisol Touraine, who made an early declaration showing she had
1.4 million euros ($1.84 million) in assets, mainly property.
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici, who is under fire for his
handling of the Cahuzac affair, said on television his statement
would show little more than his house in eastern France.
The asset list is part of a package of transparency measures
Hollande unveiled on Wednesday, including the creation of a
special prosecutor's office for major fraud.
An Opinionway survey found this week that 77 percent of
respondents backed the asset inventory, but only a small
minority thought it would prevent another Cahuzac-type scandal.
Some ministers have rushed to show they live frugally.
Culture Minister Aurelie Filippetti said all she had was the
70 m2 Paris flat where she lives, while European Affairs
Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said he was still paying the mortgage
on his 500,000 euro apartment.
Meanwhile, Maverick far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon
seized on a chance for mockery, issuing a statement listing two
modest properties and 150,000 euros in savings but noting he had
no yachts, horses or art. It also detailed his height, weight,
shirt and shoe size and noted his hair was not dyed.
($1 = 0.7618 euros)
