PARIS Aug 24 France will launch a series of tenders for a combined capacity of 3000 megawatts of solar plants, the energy ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry will launch a series of six tenders of 500 MW each, between 2017 and 2020, each spaced six months apart.

The ministry said this regular cadence would provide stability and visibility to the French solar industry and provide green jobs. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing Bate Felix)