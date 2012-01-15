BERLIN Jan 15 France does not see a need
to launch further austerity measures as a result of losing its
top-notch AAA rating with Standard and Poor's, Finance Minister
Francois Baroin told a German newspaper.
"We are confident the measures already undertaken will be
enough to reach the goals for reducing the public deficit in
2012," Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Baroin as saying.
"Thus there will be no new measures toward budget
consolidation," he said, adding that Paris would concentrate on
structural reforms to improve competitiveness, including a
lowering of labour costs.
S&P downgraded the credit ratings of nine euro zone
countries on Friday, with France and Austria stripped of their
coveted triple-A status.
Baroin also said in the paper that the downgrades would not
prevent Europe from speeding up the launch of its permanent
bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) this year.
"Such an acceleration is possible, without altering the
financial balance of France substantially," he said, adding that
he was confident that in the meantime the existing European
Financial Stability Facility bailout fund would operate
unhindered by the downgrades.
