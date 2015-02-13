* Eastern Pyrenees cable to double interconnection capacity
* No new France-Spain power lines had been built since 1982
* Cable will allow Spain to export huge excess capacity
* RTE and REE study west Pyrenees link for after 2020
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Feb 14 French and Spanish power grid
operators have completed a long-awaited power line across the
Pyrenees that will allow export of excess Spanish renewable
energy and ease one of the worst network bottlenecks in Europe.
RTE, a unit of French utility EDF, and Spain's Red
Electrica are due next week to inaugurate the
1,400-megawatt (MW) cable that will double French-Spanish
interconnection capacity to 2,800 MW, equivalent to the output
of three nuclear plants.
Testing is due to begin this month and commercial operation
in June.
The 65-km (40-mile) link will be the world's longest
underground high-voltage cable, entirely buried at a cost of 700
million euros ($794 million) to keep the pristine eastern
Pyrenees mountain range free of power pylons.
Financed partly by a 225 million euro European Union subsidy
and a 350 million euro loan from the European Investment Bank,
the project will boost security of supply in both countries,
allow exports of Spanish wind energy to Europe, and should lower
power prices by smoothing out cross-border peak demand.
Daily peak demand is around 7 p.m. in France and about two
hours later in Spain. France, heavily reliant on electric
heating, imports excess power from Spain in the winter and
exports its cheap nuclear power to Spain the rest of the year.
"Boosting interconnections will allow a better use of
Spain's renewable energy, which will benefit French and European
consumers," RTE's Europe director Jean Verseille said.
The line will lift Spain's interconnection capacity
(including to Portugal and Morocco) from 3 percent to 6 percent
of its generation capacity, but that will still be short of an
EU target of at least 10 percent. It will also be insufficient
to export all of the country's potential excess power.
To make up for its isolation, Spain invested heavily in
thermal and renewable power capacity just before the economic
crisis crimped demand.
In 2014, its installed capacity stood at 102 gigawatts (GW),
more than double the 39-GW maximum peak power demand last year.
Spain has 30 GW of renewable capacity, mainly wind, and 20 GW of
hydropower, run by firms such as Iberdrola, Endesa
and Acciona.
A planned second cable to run underwater past the west side
of the Pyrenees will lift French-Spanish interconnection
capacity further to 5,000 MW. It is not expected to come online
until after 2020, Verseille said.
Boosting links to isolated power markets such as Spain,
Portugal, Italy, Britain and Ireland is a key plank of European
Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker's stimulus plan announced
last year.
Spanish utilities have long complained France was slow to
lay new cables in order to protect its power market.
No new interconnections had been built since 1982. Former
European Commissioner Mario Monti brokered an agreement on the
new cable between the two countries in 2008.
RTE has said the delays were due to citizen resistance
against building power lines through the Pyrenees.
The line runs in trenches along TGV train tracks between
Perpignan, France and Figueras, Spain. Where it crosses the
Pyrenees, it runs through a purpose-built 8.5-km tunnel.
RTE said half of the 700 million euro investment was for
Siemens-built stations that convert alternate into
direct current, which runs for miles without power loss, and
which can quickly change power flow direction.
Its high-tech DC cables designed by Italy's Prysmian
, and costing 250 million euros, are insulated with
polyethylene to avoid the use of oil inside the cable casing and
minimise environmental risk.
($1 = 0.8819 euros)
