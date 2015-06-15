PARIS, June 15 The European Commission has set
up a working group to boost the interconnection capacity of the
French and Spanish power and gas markets, it said on Monday.
Building missing cross-border links between the Iberian
peninsula and the rest of the EU energy market is a priority for
the European Commission, whose working group will monitor and
assist the countries involved to that end.
"Energy must flow freely across Europe," EU climate and
energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said in a statement.
The new group will prepare a plan to implement the Madrid
Declaration, signed on March 4 by Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker, French President François Hollande and the
prime ministers of Spain and Portugal.
The Commission said that to support the work of the group,
it had launched two studies on the benefits, costs and technical
possibilities for better interconnections between France and
Spain. The results of the electricity study will be presented in
the autumn. The gas study will be available in December.
Spain's massive overcapacity in both power generation and
gas import could go a long way towards boosting energy security
in Europe, but a lack of power cables and gas pipes across the
Pyrenees make it difficult to ship Iberian energy to northern
Europe.
Spanish energy executives have long complained that France
is dragging its feet in boosting interconnections with Spain.
This summer, utilities EDF in France and Spain's
Red Electrica plan to open a 1,400 megawatt power cable
that will double Franco-Spanish power exchange capacity, the
first new cable across the Pyrenees to be built since 1982.
Italian gas transport group Snam - which owns
southern French gas pipeline operator TIGF - plans to more than
double gas pipeline capacity between Spain and France to reduce
Europe's dependence on Russian gas, but has complained that
French institutions are lukewarm about the plan.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)