PARIS, June 30 French, Spanish and Portuguese
energy ministers have discussed plans for new power and gas
infrastructure across the French-Spanish border, the French
energy ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministers met with EU Climate and Energy Commissioner
Miguel Arias Canete in Paris on Tuesday and launched a working
group to boost energy networks in South-West Europe.
Spanish energy executives have long complained about
France's reluctance to boost cross-border links and the European
Commission has made better connections to the Iberian peninsula
a top priority as this could reduce the continent's dependence
on Russian gas.
The group will study a project for a new Franco-Spanish
subsea power cable across the Bay of Biscay, west of the
Pyrenees mountain range, which would nearly double current power
exchange capacity to 5,000 megawatt.
This summer, grid operators RTE in France and
Spain's Red Electrica plan to open a new underground
high-voltage cable across the eastern Pyrenees that will double
capacity to 2,800 MW.
The new working group, part of a European Union initiative
, will also conduct a feasibility study about
more cross-Pyrenees power lines and about the "MidCat" project
to build a new gas pipeline across the eastern Pyrenees.
The existing cross-border gas pipelines, all in the western
Pyrenees, will be boosted to 7 billion cubic metres (bcm) per
year by the end of this year, from about 5.4 bcm, the French
energy ministry said.
This will bring gas exchange capacity to 15 percent of
French consumption and 20 percent of Spanish consumption.
Italian gas transport group Snam, which owns
southern French gas transport group TIGF, has said it wants to
build the new 8 bcm/year Midi-Catalonia (Midcat) interconnector
but has not taken an investment decision yet.
