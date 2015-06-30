(Adds quote from Enagas CEO on gas link project)

PARIS, June 30 French, Spanish and Portuguese energy ministers have discussed plans for new power and gas infrastructure across the French-Spanish border, the French energy ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministers met with EU Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete in Paris on Tuesday and launched a working group to boost energy networks in South-West Europe.

The group will study a project for a new Franco-Spanish subsea power cable across the Bay of Biscay, west of the Pyrenees mountain range, which would nearly double current power exchange capacity to 5,000 megawatt.

This summer, grid operators RTE in France and Spain's Red Electrica plan to open a new underground high-voltage cable across the eastern Pyrenees that will double capacity to 2,800 MW.

The new working group, part of a European Union initiative , will also conduct a feasibility study about more cross-Pyrenees power lines and about the "MidCat" project to build a new gas pipeline across the eastern Pyrenees.

Spanish energy executives, who have long complained about France's reluctance to boost cross-border links, sounded more upbeat now that the European Commission has made better connections to the Iberian peninsula a top priority as this could reduce the continent's dependence on Russian gas.

Chief Executive Officer of Spanish grid operator Enagas Marcelino Oreja said he was optimistic the project would now move forward.

"We have so far encountered resistance from France, which wanted to protect its own market (but) we finally have a technical project", he said at an event in Madrid.

Oreja added that financing for the "MidCat" gas link was still pending and said the pipeline should be funded not only by Spain and France but also by the EU as interconnections are projects of common interest for the entire continent.

The existing cross-border gas pipelines, all in the western Pyrenees, will be boosted to 7 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year by the end of this year, from about 5.4 bcm, the French energy ministry said.

This will bring gas exchange capacity to 15 percent of French consumption and 20 percent of Spanish consumption.

Italian gas transport group Snam, which owns southern French gas transport group TIGF, has said it wants to build the new 8 bcm/year Midi-Catalonia (Midcat) interconnector but has not taken an investment decision yet.