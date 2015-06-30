(Adds quote from Enagas CEO on gas link project)
PARIS, June 30 French, Spanish and Portuguese
energy ministers have discussed plans for new power and gas
infrastructure across the French-Spanish border, the French
energy ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministers met with EU Climate and Energy Commissioner
Miguel Arias Canete in Paris on Tuesday and launched a working
group to boost energy networks in South-West Europe.
The group will study a project for a new Franco-Spanish
subsea power cable across the Bay of Biscay, west of the
Pyrenees mountain range, which would nearly double current power
exchange capacity to 5,000 megawatt.
This summer, grid operators RTE in France and
Spain's Red Electrica plan to open a new underground
high-voltage cable across the eastern Pyrenees that will double
capacity to 2,800 MW.
The new working group, part of a European Union initiative
, will also conduct a feasibility study about
more cross-Pyrenees power lines and about the "MidCat" project
to build a new gas pipeline across the eastern Pyrenees.
Spanish energy executives, who have long complained about
France's reluctance to boost cross-border links, sounded more
upbeat now that the European Commission has made better
connections to the Iberian peninsula a top priority as this
could reduce the continent's dependence on Russian gas.
Chief Executive Officer of Spanish grid operator Enagas
Marcelino Oreja said he was optimistic the project
would now move forward.
"We have so far encountered resistance from France, which
wanted to protect its own market (but) we finally have a
technical project", he said at an event in Madrid.
Oreja added that financing for the "MidCat" gas link was
still pending and said the pipeline should be funded not only by
Spain and France but also by the EU as interconnections are
projects of common interest for the entire continent.
The existing cross-border gas pipelines, all in the western
Pyrenees, will be boosted to 7 billion cubic metres (bcm) per
year by the end of this year, from about 5.4 bcm, the French
energy ministry said.
This will bring gas exchange capacity to 15 percent of
French consumption and 20 percent of Spanish consumption.
Italian gas transport group Snam, which owns
southern French gas transport group TIGF, has said it wants to
build the new 8 bcm/year Midi-Catalonia (Midcat) interconnector
but has not taken an investment decision yet.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, additional reporting by Jose
Elias Rodriguez in Madrid, editing by William Hardy)