PARIS Dec 1 France and Spain have agreed to
boost the capacity of electric power lines across their border,
which is well behind European targets for interconnection.
The two countries want to boost Spain's interconnection
capacity to 10 percent of its power generation capacity by 2020,
in line with EU recommendations, and said they count on European
Union funds to finance the infrastructure investments.
Spain is a virtual energy island with just three percent
interconnection capacity. France's is around 9 percent thanks to
links with other neighbouring countries.
"France and Spain have decided to put in place a common
strategy to develop interconnections," the two countries said in
a joint statement following a meeting between French President
Francois Hollande and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
Spain has long complained that France is holding up the
construction of power lines to Spain for fear that cheap Spanish
renewable power would flood into France.
French grid operator RTE, a unit of state-controlled utility
EDF, says the delays are due to citizen resistance
against high-voltage lines across the Pyrenees.
The opening of a new high-voltage line in the eastern
Pyrenees between Baixas, France and Santa Llogaia, Spain in the
first quarter of 2015 will double interconnection capacity
between the two countries to 2,800 MW, roughly the capacity of
two nuclear plants.
The two countries said they would continue technical studies
about a project for a subsea power cable along the western coast
of the Pyrenees but set no deadlines for completion.
They also asked grid operators to present a study of new
cross-Pyrenees interconnections in the first quarter of 2015 and
said a seminar in the first half of next year would bring
together ministers, regulators and grid operators to boost
cooperation.
Spain's surplus has the potential to make a big contribution
to Europe's energy security. The maximum amount of power used in
the country on the coldest day of 2013 was less than half of its
installed capacity.
Later this month, EU energy ministers will debate ways to
improve cross-border energy links.
