* Advisers urge Hollande to use audit to cut growth forecast
* Campaign pledges on spending do not add up, adviser says
* Announcement needs to come within months of taking office
* Socialists eye pension reform to improve state finances
By Daniel Flynn
PARIS, May 8 France's Socialist president-elect
Francois Hollande may use a summer audit of state finances to
water down his generous campaign promises rather than risk a
backlash from financial markets against stubbornly high deficits
and rising debt.
Advisers say he could even freeze some spending if the
review turns up any nasty surprises, soothing investors who are
worried he has become the figurehead for a fight against
German-imposed austerity in the euro zone.
Hollande, due to take office next week after toppling
President Nicolas Sarkozy in Sunday's election, dismayed
analysts with his campaign spending promises, such as hiring
60,000 school staff and creating 150,000 state-aided jobs.
France already has one of the highest levels of public
spending in Western Europe, at around 55 percent of GDP, and has
not balanced its budget since 1974.
But Hollande, a 57-year-old graduate of France's elite ENA
civil service school, together with other Socialist leaders has
already been discretely preparing the ground to play a more
cautious game.
"There are certainly deficits, things hidden in the
shadows," Jean-Marc Ayrault, the Socialists' parliamentary
leader and a candidate for prime minister, said of the audit.
"We will discover the reality and strike a balance between
fostering growth and making the necessary efforts to reduce the
debt."
Those close to Hollande are now urging him to use the
review by the country's top audit body, the Cour des comptes, as
a justification for lowering his growth forecasts for the euro
zone's No.2 economy, widely seen as too optimistic.
Advisors are pressing him to pare back spending in certain
areas, particularly the deficit-ridden social security system,
and to raise taxes by eliminating widespread exemptions and
raising the CSG welfare charge on income and capital revenues.
"There are holes in the programme on the spending side and
we will be obliged to take action," said one long-standing
advisor, who asked not to be identified.
WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY
The situation is delicate for Hollande after he promised
change to voters tired of unemployment running at 12-year high
of nearly 10 percent and talk of spending cuts.
Sarkozy, despite his tough rhetoric, took only tentative
steps to putting France's finances on an even keel and the
country was stripped of its prized triple-A credit rating by
Standard & Poor's on his watch.
In a strongly-worded report in February likely to presage
its summer findings, the court, a quasi-judicial body, said at
the current pace it would take 10 years to eliminate the
deficit, which ended last year at 5.2 percent of gross domestic
product. It said public debt was approaching a "danger zone" of
90 percent of GDP.
With markets edgy, the Socialists will have to be careful
how they manage the Court's report. In February, Spain's new
conservative government sent shockwaves through euro zone
markets after it uncovered a worse-than-expected deficit of 8.5
percent of GDP from its Socialist predecessor.
"It will certainly not be on that scale but the Court of
Audit always finds some bad surprises," Jerome Cahuzac, the
Socialist head of the National Assembly finance committee and a
possible candidate for budget minister, told Reuters.
Aware of the political risk of angering left-wing voters,
Hollande's advisors say he must act within two months of taking
office on May 15, allowing the Socialists to point the finger at
Sarkozy's outgoing government.
Any announcement would likely be after June 10 and 17
parliamentary elections, essential for Hollande to gain a
working majority for legislation.
"We have a window of opportunity, but it has to be done
quickly," said a second Hollande advisor.
UNION TIES
Some economists have warned that the election of a
tax-and-spend Socialist, with no agenda for much-needed
structural reform in France, could plunge the heart of the euro
zone into disarray as the situation deteriorates in Spain and
Greece.
But Socialist heavyweights have emphasised they will be
fiscally responsible, as well as planning reforms to improve
France's flagging competitiveness - though these do not include
the German-style wage restraint which Sarkozy advocated.
"No-one can expect us to arrive and give everyone handouts.
That is not the reality of the situation," said Michel Sapin,
who oversaw Hollande's programme and is tipped as a future
finance minister. "Joy...gives way very, very quickly to
responsibility."
The Socialists say research and innovation, production
quality, speed and flexibility are more important than cutting
wages, which could hurt domestic consumption.
While Sarkozy clashed head on with France's powerful unions,
the Socialists' closer ties with them - particularly the
moderate CFDT - may allow them to accomplish bolder reforms.
Hollande wants a deal on an overhaul of the retirement
system at a conference with unions in the autumn, to put the
loss-making system permanently in the black. Socialists say this
could vastly improve state finances with no short-term negative
impact on growth.
In the meantime, financial markets - jittery after Greece's
weekend elections cast its future in the euro zone into doubt -
will impose a financial corset on the Socialists.
With debt forecast to peak at nearly 90 percent of GDP next
year, France is already paying out around 2.5 percent of GDP in
interest payments, even with interest rates at record lows. This
would spike much higher if the markets lost faith in France.
GROWTH TOO OPTIMISTIC
To keep his promise to balance the budget by 2017, Hollande
wants to find 100 billion euros: half from new revenues and half
from limiting growth in public spending to 1.1 percent per year
- a small cut once inflation is taken into account.
But his plans are based on optimistic growth assumptions of
1.7 percent of GDP next year, rising to an average 2.5 percent
after 2013. France's trend growth rate for the last 20 years has
been 1.6 percent, and economists expect that to dip to 0.9
percent this year.
"The Court is not going to find any big holes in government
finances because national accounting in France is very serious,
but the problem will be the growth: the forecasts are too
optimistic," said the second advisor.
Going on past form, the Court will recommend a mix of tax
rises and spending cuts to plug the deficit. It has also said
the social security system deficit was unprecedented in Europe
and must be cut by trimming spending.
Such considerations may influence an extraordinary session
of parliament in July which Hollande is due to convene to pass a
revised 2012 budget and a medium-term spending plan.
The month-long session is scheduled to pass legislation
ending several tax exemptions, imposing tax surcharges on banks
and oil companies, approving a top tax rate of 75 percent for
the wealthy and quashing a social VAT introduced by Sarkozy.