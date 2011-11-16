PARIS Nov 16 France is confident that the European Central Bank will take the necessary measures to ensure the financial stability of the euro zone, a French government spokeswoman said on Wednesday, adding that the yield premium of French government bonds over Germany was unjustified.

"The ECB's role is to ensure the stability of the euro, but also the financial stability of Europe. We trust that the ECB will take the necessary measures to ensure financial stability in Europe," spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse Pecresse said at the weekly cabinet meeting.

"We think the spread between France and Germany is not justified," she said.

She reiterated that the government will stick to its promise to cut the public deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP in 2012. (Reporting by Nick Vinocur; Editing by Toby Chopra)