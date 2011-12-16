RENNES, France Dec 16 Storm winds and
torrential rain lashed France on Friday, cutting off electricity
supplies to hundreds of thousands of homes and sending a cargo
ship aground off the northwestern Brittany coast, where it
sprang a fuel leak.
There were no reports of injuries as dozens of people were
evacuated from flood-prone zones on the western Atlantic coast
and 400,000 households were deprived of power, French Interior
Minister Claude Gueant said.
Wind gusts of up to 130 kph pounded France's western coast
in the early hours of Friday, causing a cargo ship headed for
Malta, the 109-metre TK Bremen, to run aground off Brittany. The
crew were rescued by helicopter.
French television showed footage of black fuel washing up on
a sandy beach in Brittany, although the damage is expected to be
limited because the leak was coming from one compartment in the
ship's supply of fuel, police said.
Maritime authorities were planning to deploy equipment to
contain a 1-km slick and empty the stricken ship's tanks of
around more than 200 tonnes of fuel.
Early on Friday the storm's heart hung over the northernmost
Pas-de-Calais region of France and was headed eastward in the
direction of Belgium, according to the latest update from
France's national weather service.
(Reporting by Pierre-Henri Allain in Rennes, Patrick Vignal,
Gerard Bon and Bertrand Boucey in Paris; writing by Nicholas
Vinocur; editing by Brian Love)