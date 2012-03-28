PARIS France is in contact with Britain and the United States on a possible release of strategic oil stocks to push fuel prices down, Le Monde daily said on Wednesday, citing presidential sources.

A release of strategic oil stocks "is a matter of weeks, not days", the French newspaper said.

The presidential office and the French energy ministry were not immediately available for comments.

Britain is poised to cooperate with the United States on a release of strategic oil stocks that is expected within months, two British sources said earlier this month, in a bid to prevent fuel prices choking economic growth in a U.S. election year.

(Reporting By Muriel Boselli)