PARIS Lawyers for Dominique Strauss-Kahn said on Tuesday they would challenge a fresh investigation into allegations the former IMF chief illegally participated in pimping in France.

Here is a timeline on Strauss-Kahn since he was arrested in New York on May 14, 2011 and charged with and then cleared of sexual offences.

May 14, 2011 - Strauss-Kahn is arrested at JFK International Airport on charges of sexually assaulting hotel maid Nafissatou Diallo at the luxury Sofitel hotel in Times Square. He is denied bail and transferred to the notorious Rikers Island jail.

May 18 - Strauss-Kahn resigns as head of the IMF.

May 19 - He is indicted by a grand jury before being released on bail and placed under house arrest. His choice of accommodation, a $50,000-a-month town house, and his $1 million-dollar cash bail payment, draw criticism from French press who accuse him of champagne Socialism.

July 2011 - Journalist Tristane Banon files a complaint in France alleging Strauss-Kahn tried to rape her during a 2003 interview in Paris. Further lurid details of Strauss-Kahn's sexual history emerge, prompting debate in France about sexism in politics and why the press kept silent over his exploits.

August 2011 - Hotel maid Diallo files a civil suit against Strauss-Kahn in the Bronx, where she lives.

- A New York State Supreme Court judge dismisses the charges against Strauss-Kahn on August 23 after prosecutors lose faith in the credibility of his accuser.

September 2011 - Strauss-Kahn, in his first interview in France, apologises to his country for a sexual encounter that he says was a "moral error" he will regret all his life. He vows to stay out of the 2012 presidential election campaign.

October 2011 - French prosecutors drop attempted rape charges brought by Banon due to lack of evidence. Evidence exists suggesting a sexual assault, they say, but the statute of limitations has expired. Banon does not pursue a civil case.

- Strauss-Kahn's name surfaces in an investigation into a alleged prostitution network operating at the Carlton Hotel in the northern French town of Lille. The former IMF chief is cited as a possible client and asks to be questioned by police to put an end to what he calls "malicious insinuations". Eight people are arrested, including two executives at construction firm Eiffage and a police commissioner from Lille.

February 2012 - Strauss-Kahn is taken in for questioning by police in the so-called Carlton affair. Although using a prostitute is not illegal in France, he faces charges of misappropriation of funds if the prostitutes are found to have been paid for by company executives.

- Strauss-Kahn admits to taking part in swingers parties, but says he had no idea the women were prostitutes.

March 2012 - Strauss-Kahn, who has been trying to make a name for himself on the speech-circuit with talks on economics, is met by angry protests at a speaking engagement at Britain's Cambridge University. Women's rights activists wave banners and shout references to the Diallo case, and Strauss-Kahn has to be driven away by police.

- Strauss-Kahn is placed under formal investigation in the Carlton affair and required to post 100,000 euros in bail on March 26.

(Reporting by David Cutler and Vicky Buffery, London Editorial Reference Unit;