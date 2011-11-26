By Henri-Pierre André; and Yann Le Guernigou
| PARIS
PARIS Nov 26 French President Nicolas
Sarkozy's ruling UMP party on Saturday dismissed allegations of
a political plot to bring down disgraced former IMF chief
Dominique Strauss-Kahn, following an investigative report by a
U.S. journalist.
The article by Edward Jay Epstein, published in the New York
Review of Books, raised the question of whether a Blackberry
phone belonging to Strauss-Kahn might have been being tapped by
his political opponents at the time he was arrested in May on
charges of sexually assaulting a hotel maid.
Prosecutors in New York later dropped criminal charges
against Strauss-Kahn, citing doubts about the credibility of the
maid Nafissatou Diallo, who continues with a civil case.
At the time of his arrest, Strauss-Kahn -- a former
Socialist finance minister -- was the front-runner to win
France's presidential elections next year and unseat Sarkozy. He
was forced to resign his IMF post as a result of the scandal,
which also ended his presidential prospects.
The secretary-general of the UMP, Jean-Francois Cope, said
the allegations were an obvious manipulation.
"As long as these are just allegations based on anonymous
testimony we know nothing about, you will understand that we
remain extremely cautious and are not fooled," Cope said.
"To imagine that what happened to Mr Strauss-Kahn was the
object of any kind of involvement by the UMP, excuse me, but let
me say that it's a bit obvious as a manipulation," he said.
The article quoted unnamed sources close to Strauss-Kahn as
saying a friend of his working as a researcher at the UMP's
offices had warned him that at least one of his private emails
sent from his Blackberry had been read there.
The report also called into question the behaviour of the
staff of the Sofitel Hotel in New York, where the alleged
assault took place. It said that a hotel employee and an
unidentified man appeared to celebrate as they awaited the
arrival of police after hotel management called in the incident.
There was no immediate reaction from the Accor Group
, which owns the Sofitel chain.
The report prompted a lawyer for Strauss-Kahn, attorney
William Taylor, to issuing a statement saying that the
likelihood that his client was the target of a deliberate effort
to destroy him as a political force could not be excluded.
Strauss-Kahn was arrested in New York on May 14 onboard a
plane bound for Europe minutes before take-off and later charged
with attempting to rape Diallo.
Prosecutors later dropped criminal charges, leaving
Strauss-Kahn free to return to his native France, where
prosecutors ruled that a separate sex assault complaint filed by
a writer concerned an incident that happened too long ago to
permit judicial pursuit.
The media furore around Strauss-Kahn has not stopped there.
His name has appeared in media reports on a judicial probe into
a prostitution ring in the north of France, known as the Carlton
Affair.
That relates to the discovery earlier this year of a network
that supplied prostitutes to clients of the luxury Carlton hotel
in the northern city of Lille.
It quickly blew into a bigger affair with the arrest of
eight people -- several Carlton managers, businessmen and a
local police commissioner -- who are now under official inquiry
on suspicion of organising prostitution.
Availing of prostitutes is not illegal in France.
Strauss-Kahn has asked investigators for an appointment to
explain but not yet been summoned, according to his lawyers, who
say he is the victim of a "media lynching".
