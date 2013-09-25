PARIS, Sept 25 Former IMF chief Dominique
Strauss-Kahn has been named head of an investment firm, marking
another step in the business comeback of a man whose career and
French presidential hopes were ruined by a sex scandal.
The 64-year-old economist who fronted International Monetary
Fund rescues of debt-crushed countries in his time at the helm,
was forced to quit the Washington-based public lender in 2011
after a New York hotel maid accused him of sexual assault.
He has since settled a civil case taken by the maid after
criminal charges were dropped, but now awaits trial in France
over a separate affair where he faces pimping charges over sex
parties he attended. He denies wrongdoing.
In a statement published by his public relations aide, the
man known to many as DSK said he had been appointed president of
an investment firm with operations in finance centres including
Switzerland, Luxembourg, Monaco, Belgium, Israel and Romania.
It said the firm founded by French banker Thierry Leyne in
1994 will undergo a name change from the current Anatevka to LSK
- Leyne, Strauss-Kahn and Partners. Strauss-Kahn will develop
its investment banking and debt-restructuring activities.
Strauss-Kahn has used his IMF experience and reputation as a
talented economist to rebuild a career in finance, as an adviser
to the governments of Serbia and South Sudan as well as Russian
and Moroccan banks.
(Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Mark John)