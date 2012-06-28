* Couple living in separate residences in Paris
PARIS, June 28 Disgraced former IMF chief
Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife have separated, as his legal
battles run on over a New York sex assault case and his alleged
involvement with a prostitution ring, weekly magazine Closer
reported on Thursday.
Anne Sinclair, a wealthy heiress who recently relaunched her
media career as a news editor at the Huffington Post's French
edition, threw Strauss-Kahn out of their home in central Paris a
month ago and the two are living separately, the magazine said.
The magazine did not cite any sources for the story that
appeared in its online edition.
A source close to Strauss-Kahn confirmed the report of the
separation, saying it had happened approximately a month ago and
that Strauss-Kahn was living at a separate residence in Paris.
The pair have been married for 20 years and Sinclair, a
popular TV journalist for years who fell for the former finance
minister after interviewing him, stuck close by him when he was
accused in May 2011 of trying to rape a New York hotel maid.
The scandal forced Strauss-Kahn to quit his International
Monetary Fund post and destroyed his hopes of running for French
president in the April-May 2012 election for the Socialist
Party, which instead won power under Francois Hollande.
Closer's report that the couple are now leading separate
lives comes after weeks of media speculation that the
relationship was under pressure, in part as Strauss-Kahn grew
depressed at his lack of career options.
"He's in a bad way. It's very sad," a person who knows
Strauss-Kahn and recently saw him socially told Reuters this
month.
"He's mostly just at home on his own while Anne is out and
about with her new job. He's shunned by everybody."
Strauss-Kahn is the target of a civil case by the hotel maid
who says he assaulted her in his suite at the New York Sofitel.
He also is being formally investigated in France over alleged
links to a prostitution ring in the northern city of Lille.
(Reporting By Catherine Bremer, additional reporting by Joseph
Ax in Washington; Editing by Michael Roddy)