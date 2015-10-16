PARIS Oct 16 French investigators are looking
into the financial dealings of former IMF chief Dominique
Strauss-Kahn after legal complaints by people who put money into
a now-bankrupt investment fund he headed, an official in the
French judiciary said on Friday.
The inquiry opens a new front in the legal woes of a man who
spent years fending off sex offence charges since a New York
hotel maid's accusations ended his career at the International
Monetary Fund and his plans to run for president of France.
Strauss-Kahn's lawyer Jean Veil declined to comment when
contacted by Reuters. Public radio station France Inter said
Veil argued in a letter to investigators that Strauss-Kahn did
not play a role in day-to-day operations at Leyne Strauss-Kahn
Partners (LSK), which was liquidated in late 2014.
Strauss-Kahn, who at the time was building up a career in
the private sector, joined the board of the fund in October 2013
and took on the role of president, quitting the latter post a
year later, shortly before his partner, LSK founder Thierry
Leyne, killed himself.
Earlier this year, Strauss-Kahn was acquitted of offences
concerning orgies with prostitutes.
He had previously reached a financial settlement in civil
proceedings brought by New York hotel maid Nafissatou Diallo
after criminal charges for sexual offences against him in 2011
were dropped.
Strauss-Kahn, 66, was tipped by opinion polls to win the
2012 presidential election before police escorted him off a
plane in New York in May 2011 shortly before he was due to take
off for Europe.
Since the end of his public-service duties, Strauss-Kahn has
been building up a private-sector career that has included
appearances as a conference speaker and ventures in the
financial services sector where he built up an impressive
contact book as a minister and IMF managing director.
