PARIS Dec 21 The French government
threatened on Wednesday to deploy police at airports to ensure
that striking security staff do not paralyse flights in the
travel rush ahead of the Dec. 25 Christmas holiday and
end-of-year festivities.
"If the strike continues, the government will see to it that
normal transport service is guaranteed," Transport Minister
Thierry Mariani said. "We cannot yet again have a situation
where the French people are prevented from going home to their
families."
"It's peak departure time this afternoon, tomorrow and the
day after tomorrow," he told France 2 television.
Some 400 police were put on standby following the failure of
talks with security staff who are in turn threatening to step up
a protest that began last week at regional airports in the city
of Lyon and spread to part of the Charles de Gaulle, the busy
international hub on the northern outskirts of Paris.
Henri Guaino, adviser to President Nicolas Sarkozy, said the
government would not allow travellers to be "taken hostage" at
such a busy time and he saw nothing wrong with deploying police
to replace strikers.
So far, disruption had been contained, with reports only of
minor takeoff delays and a normal start to Wednesday traffic,
Mariani said.
(Reporting By Brian Love)