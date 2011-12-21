(Updates with police union comment)
PARIS Dec 21 France has ordered police to
deploy at two airports from Thursday to make sure striking
private security staff do not paralyse flights in the
pre-Christmas travel rush, a police union official said on
Wednesday.
President Nicolas Sarkozy's government had said it was ready
to order police to take over security at Lyon airport and part
of Charles de Gaulle, the busy international hub on the northern
outskirts of Paris.
"If the strike continues, the government will see to it that
normal transport service is guaranteed," Transport Minister
Thierry Mariani said. "We cannot yet again have a situation
where the French people are prevented from going home to their
families."
About 400 police were put on standby on Wednesday after the
pay talks broke up without agreement. The talks were due to
resume on Thursday but a police union official said the police
had been instructed to intervene from Thursday.
The Interior Ministry would only say that "the operation is
in place and ready to be activated at any moment".
By Wednesday evening, disruption was limited, with reports
of only minor delays in takeoffs, Mariani said.
(Reporting By Brian Love and Gerard Bon; Editing by Daniel
Flynn)