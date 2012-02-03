PARIS Feb 3 French trade unions called
for a four-day strike across the aviation sector from Monday to
protest against a draft bill aimed at ensuring a minimum service
for air travellers during industrial action.
The main pilots' union and Air France's top unions
asked all staff on Friday to stage a walkout from Feb. 6-9.
Air France said on its website it would be forced to reduce
its flights if the strike took place and did not exclude further
last-minute cancellations and delays.
France's lower house of parliament, the National Assembly,
approved a bill in January to force workers in the air transport
sector to give 48 hours notice of any industrial action.
The bill, put forward by President Nicolas Sarkozy's UMP
party, was designed to give air operators enough time to prepare
for strikes and set up a skeleton service for customers.
Unions have criticised the bill, saying it undermines the
rights of their workers.
"This action is renewable," Philippe Vivier, vice-president
at pilots' union SNPL told Reuters. "We will have more strikes
in February at a date still to be decided."
The union had asked for amendments to the bill, but the
transport ministry rejected the suggestions.
France's government had to deploy police at airports before
Christmas when private security staff held a last minute strike,
a move that threatened to paralyse flights during the busy
period.
The new bill is similar to a rail and urban transport law
introduced in 2007 which ensures a minimum service guarantee.
(Reporting By Gerard Bon and John Irish; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)